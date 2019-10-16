|1
|2
|Final
|North County
|0
|4
|4
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|3-3
|0-0
|16/3
|13/2
|De Soto
|4-10
|0-5
|22/4
|44/7
|North County
|Individual stats have not been reported.
