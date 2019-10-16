Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
North County044
De Soto000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County3-30-016/313/2
De Soto4-100-522/444/7
North County
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.