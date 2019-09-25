Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Union001
North County004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union6-21-021/316/2
North County2-20-05/14/0
UnionGA
Isaac Boboc (#9)10

North County
Individual stats have not been reported.

