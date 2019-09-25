|1
|2
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|1
|North County
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|6-2
|1-0
|21/3
|16/2
|North County
|2-2
|0-0
|5/1
|4/0
|Union
|G
|A
|Isaac Boboc (#9)
|1
|0
|North County
|Individual stats have not been reported.
