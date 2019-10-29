Team up with us for 99¢
12Final
North County202
Windsor (Imperial)000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County6-30-027/316/2
Windsor (Imperial)5-161-432/458/6
North County
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.