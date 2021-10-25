Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 3, Affton 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2
|1
|3
|Affton
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|15-7
|2-4
|64/3
|23/1
|Affton
|16-5
|5-1
|78/4
|32/1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Dylan Mayer (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Trevor Murphey (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Licare (#14, F, So.)
|0
|1
|Affton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
