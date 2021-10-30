 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 3, Lindbergh 1
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 3, Lindbergh 1

12Final
Lindbergh001
Northwest Cedar Hill003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh6-132-528/134/2
Northwest Cedar Hill17-72-471/324/1
Lindbergh
Individual stats have not been reported.

Northwest Cedar HillGA
Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)20
Luke Licare (#14, F, So.)10
Stephen Pryk (#16, M, Jr.)01
Cooper Dutton (#6, D, Sr.)01

