Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 3, Lindbergh 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|6-13
|2-5
|28/1
|34/2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|17-7
|2-4
|71/3
|24/1
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Luke Licare (#14, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Stephen Pryk (#16, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Cooper Dutton (#6, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
