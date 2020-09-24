Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 3, Perryville 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Perryville
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7-2
|0-0
|14/2
|12/1
|Perryville
|4-1
|2-0
|28/3
|4/0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dillion Schlimpert (#23, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Carson Adams (#13, MF, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.