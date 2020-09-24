 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 3, Perryville 2
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 3, Perryville 2

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill11103
Perryville20002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill7-20-014/212/1
Perryville4-12-028/34/0
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)10
Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Jr.)10

PerryvilleGA
Dayton Strattman (#3, FOR, Jr.)10
Stratton Kaempfe (#2, MF, Jr.)10
Dillion Schlimpert (#23, DEF, Jr.)01
Carson Adams (#13, MF, So.)01

