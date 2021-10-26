Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 4, Borgia 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|3-17
|0-3
|29/1
|74/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|16-7
|2-4
|68/3
|23/1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Luke Licare (#14, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Gage Pytlinski (#13, D, So.)
|1
|0
|Liam Russell (#5, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Dylan Mayer (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
