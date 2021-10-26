 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 4, Borgia 0
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 4, Borgia 0

12Final
Borgia000
Northwest Cedar Hill314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia3-170-329/174/4
Northwest Cedar Hill16-72-468/323/1
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Sr.)11
Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)11
Luke Licare (#14, F, So.)10
Gage Pytlinski (#13, D, So.)10
Liam Russell (#5, M, So.)01
Dylan Mayer (#10, M, Sr.)01

