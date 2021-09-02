 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 4, Eureka 0
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 4, Eureka 0

12Final
Northwest Cedar Hill224
Eureka000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill3-00-012/43/1
Eureka0-20-01/06/2
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Phillip Grimes (Sr.)11
Tyler Finder (Jr.)11
Luke Licare (So.)11
Stephen Pryk (Jr.)10
Dylan Mayer (Sr.)01

