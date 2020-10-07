 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 4, Fox 0
12Final
Fox000
Northwest Cedar Hill044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox3-90-215/128/2
Northwest Cedar Hill11-30-147/318/1
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Dylan Mayer (#10,11
Christian Hasty (#3, MF, Sr.)10
Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)10
Stephen Pryk (#16, MF, So.)10
Austin Jerger (#24, MF, Sr.)02
Luke Licare (#14, F, Fr.)01

