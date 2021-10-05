Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 4, Parkway South 3

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Parkway South
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|5-7
|0-1
|20/2
|31/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|8-6
|1-3
|32/3
|19/2
|Parkway South
|G
|A
|Max Maloney (#4, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Alex Kim (#11, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Chase Kesner (#21, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats have not been reported.
