Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 4, Parkway South 3
123Final
Parkway South2103
Northwest Cedar Hill1214
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South5-70-120/231/3
Northwest Cedar Hill8-61-332/319/2
Parkway SouthGA
Max Maloney (#4, M, Sr.)10
Alex Kim (#11, F, Jr.)10
Chase Kesner (#21, F, So.)10

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats have not been reported.

