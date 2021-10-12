 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 5, Seckman 0
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 5, Seckman 0

12Final
Seckman000
Northwest Cedar Hill415
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman12-44-136/226/2
Northwest Cedar Hill12-62-351/319/1
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)30
Stephen Pryk (#16, M, Jr.)20
Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)02
Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Sr.)01
Dylan Mayer (#10, M, Sr.)01
Landon Durham (#15, F, So.)01

