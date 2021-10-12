Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 5, Seckman 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4
|1
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|12-4
|4-1
|36/2
|26/2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|12-6
|2-3
|51/3
|19/1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Stephen Pryk (#16, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Dylan Mayer (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Landon Durham (#15, F, So.)
|0
|1
