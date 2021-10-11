Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 5, Windsor (Imperial) 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3
|2
|5
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11-6
|2-3
|46/3
|19/1
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6-9
|1-2
|25/1
|39/2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)
|2
|2
|Stephen Pryk (#16, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Trevor Murphey (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kory Kretzer (#21, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Cooper Dutton (#6, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Liam Russell (#5, M, So.)
|0
|1
