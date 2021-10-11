 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 5, Windsor (Imperial) 0
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 5, Windsor (Imperial) 0

12Final
Northwest Cedar Hill325
Windsor (Imperial)000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill11-62-346/319/1
Windsor (Imperial)6-91-225/139/2
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)22
Stephen Pryk (#16, M, Jr.)10
Trevor Murphey (#7, M, Jr.)10
Kory Kretzer (#21, F, Sr.)10
Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Sr.)01
Cooper Dutton (#6, D, Sr.)01
Liam Russell (#5, M, So.)01

Tags

