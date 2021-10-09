 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, Fox 0
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, Fox 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Northwest Cedar Hill426
Fox000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill10-62-341/319/1
Fox7-120-437/244/3
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)21
Trevor Murphey (#7, M, Jr.)20
Nick Atchley (GK, Sr.)10
Cooper Dutton (#6, D, Sr.)10
Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Sr.)01
Austin Devereaux (#2, M, Fr.)01
Liam Russell (#5, M, So.)01
Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eye On The Tigers: Just win, baby? Can Mizzou's new D-line coach Al Davis be the spark a struggling Tigers defense needs?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/41. SLUH (13-0) was idle.2. CBC (11-1) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3) was idle.4. Mehlville (7-1) was idle.5.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News