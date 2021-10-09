Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, Fox 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4
|2
|6
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10-6
|2-3
|41/3
|19/1
|Fox
|7-12
|0-4
|37/2
|44/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Trevor Murphey (#7, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Nick Atchley (GK, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cooper Dutton (#6, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Austin Devereaux (#2, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Liam Russell (#5, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.