 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, Hillsboro 2
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, Hillsboro 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Hillsboro112
Northwest Cedar Hill426
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro0-10-02/26/6
Northwest Cedar Hill2-00-09/92/2
Hillsboro
Individual stats have not been reported.

Northwest Cedar HillGA
Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)41
Austin Jerger (#24, MF, Sr.)04
Tyler Finder (#7, F, So.)11
Stephen Pryk (#16, MF, So.)10

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/291. Summit (0-0) is idle.2. De Smet (0-0) is idle.3. Webster Groves (0-0) is idle.4. Francis Howell (0-0) is idle.5.…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/301. Summit (0-0) is idle.2. De Smet (0-0) is idle.3. Webster Groves (0-0) is idle.4. Francis Howell (0-0) is idle.5.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports