Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, North County 1

|1
|2
|Final
|North County
|0
|1
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5
|1
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|3-3
|1-1
|14/2
|17/2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|8-2
|0-0
|34/4
|13/2
|North County
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Spencer Holt (#20, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Finder (#7, F, So.)
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.