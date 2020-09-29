 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, North County 1
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, North County 1

12Final
North County011
Northwest Cedar Hill516
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County3-31-114/217/2
Northwest Cedar Hill8-20-034/413/2
North County
Individual stats have not been reported.

Northwest Cedar HillGA
Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)30
Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Jr.)10
Spencer Holt (#20, F, Sr.)10
Tyler Finder (#7, F, So.)10

