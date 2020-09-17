 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, O'Fallon Christian 0
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, O'Fallon Christian 0

12Final
Northwest Cedar Hill246
O'Fallon Christian000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill5-10-024/45/1
O'Fallon Christian2-50-110/220/3
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Jr.)21
Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)12
Dylan Mayer (#10,10
Spencer Holt (#20, F, Sr.)10
Luke Licare (#14, F, Fr.)10

