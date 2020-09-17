Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 6, O'Fallon Christian 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2
|4
|6
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-1
|0-0
|24/4
|5/1
|O'Fallon Christian
|2-5
|0-1
|10/2
|20/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Dylan Mayer (#10,
|1
|0
|Spencer Holt (#20, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Licare (#14, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.