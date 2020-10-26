Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 8, Affton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|2-6
|0-1
|11/1
|33/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13-9
|0-2
|68/8
|32/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Austin Jerger (#24, MF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Trey Eckols (#17, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Trevor Murphey (So.)
|0
|2
|Dylan Mayer (#10,
|0
|1
|Ryan Manson (#19, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Licare (#14, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.