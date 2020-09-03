 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 8, De Soto 0
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 8, De Soto 0

12Final
De Soto000
Northwest Cedar Hill008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-20-01/013/6
Northwest Cedar Hill3-00-017/82/1
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Hayden Hatley (#2, F, Sr.)30
Tyler Finder (#7, F, So.)13
Trey Eckols (#17, D, Sr.)20
Austin Jerger (#24, MF, Sr.)20
Stephen Pryk (#16, MF, So.)02
Ryan Manson (#19, D, Sr.)01
Ty Caruthers (#12, MF, Jr.)01

