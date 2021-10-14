Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 8, Parkway North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4
|4
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|5-10
|2-1
|32/2
|42/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13-6
|2-3
|59/4
|19/1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Dylan Mayer (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Trevor Murphey (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Caiden Grither (#20, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kory Kretzer (#21, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Licare (#14, F, So.)
|0
|2
|Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Austin Devereaux (#2, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
