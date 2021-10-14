 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 8, Parkway North 0
12Final
Parkway North000
Northwest Cedar Hill448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North5-102-132/242/3
Northwest Cedar Hill13-62-359/419/1
Northwest Cedar HillGA
Dylan Mayer (#10, M, Sr.)12
Tyler Finder (#3, F, Jr.)20
Trey Eckols (#17, M, Sr.)20
Trevor Murphey (#7, M, Jr.)11
Caiden Grither (#20, D, Jr.)10
Kory Kretzer (#21, F, Sr.)10
Luke Licare (#14, F, So.)02
Dominic Pupillo (#11, D, Sr.)01
Phillip Grimes (#8, D, Sr.)01
Austin Devereaux (#2, M, Fr.)01

