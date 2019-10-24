|1
|2
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|4
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|14-7
|6-3
|70/3
|28/1
|Fox
|7-14
|3-6
|27/1
|68/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Joe Noah (#9, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Brandon O'Dell (#7, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|4
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|14-7
|6-3
|70/3
|28/1
|Fox
|7-14
|3-6
|27/1
|68/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|G
|A
|Joe Noah (#9, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Brandon O'Dell (#7, Sr.)
|2
|0
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.