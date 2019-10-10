BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
12Final
Alton000
O'Fallon112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton4-103-715/133/2
O'Fallon12-47-333/212/1
O'FallonGA
Chris Moore (#13, FOR, So.)20
Toby Ybarra (#3, MID, Jr.)01
Matteo Boasso (#15, MID, So.)01

