|1
|2
|Final
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|4-10
|3-7
|15/1
|33/2
|O'Fallon
|12-4
|7-3
|33/2
|12/1
|O'Fallon
|G
|A
|Chris Moore (#13, FOR, So.)
|2
|0
|Toby Ybarra (#3, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Matteo Boasso (#15, MID, So.)
|0
|1
