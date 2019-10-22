Team up with us for 99¢
12Final
Belleville East000
O'Fallon011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East7-113-728/116/1
O'Fallon14-47-341/212/1
O'FallonGA
Brendan Hill (#8, MID, Sr.)10

