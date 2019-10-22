|1
|2
|Final
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|7-11
|3-7
|28/1
|16/1
|O'Fallon
|14-4
|7-3
|41/2
|12/1
|O'Fallon
|G
|A
|Brendan Hill (#8, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
