Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Belleville West000
O'Fallon123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West4-61-312/129/3
O'Fallon6-13-19/17/1
O'Fallon
Individual stats have not been reported.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.