|1
|2
|Final
|Belleville West
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|4-6
|1-3
|12/1
|29/3
|O'Fallon
|6-1
|3-1
|9/1
|7/1
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats have not been reported.
