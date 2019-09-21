Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
St. Charles000
O'Fallon Christian011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles3-52-023/316/2
O'Fallon Christian6-42-123/37/1
O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats have not been reported.

