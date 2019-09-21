|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|3-5
|2-0
|23/3
|16/2
|O'Fallon Christian
|6-4
|2-1
|23/3
|7/1
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|3-5
|2-0
|23/3
|16/2
|O'Fallon Christian
|6-4
|2-1
|23/3
|7/1
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.