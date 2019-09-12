|Final
|O'Fallon
|3
|Granite City
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|5-1
|2-1
|14/2
|6/1
|Granite City
|1-5
|0-0
|10/1
|20/3
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Granite City
|G
|A
|Ayoba Francis (#20, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
