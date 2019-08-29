Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Marion011
O'Fallon022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marion0-10-01/03/2
O'Fallon2-00-06/31/0
Marion
Individual stats have not been reported.

O'FallonGA
Ben Koenig (#9, MID, Sr.)11
Rafa Rollan (#23)11

