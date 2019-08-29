|1
|2
|Final
|Marion
|0
|1
|1
|O'Fallon
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marion
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|3/2
|O'Fallon
|2-0
|0-0
|6/3
|1/0
|Marion
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|G
|A
|Ben Koenig (#9, MID, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Rafa Rollan (#23)
|1
|1
|1
|2
