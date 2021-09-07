Box: Oakville 2, St. Dominic 2 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 7, 2021 22 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12FinalOakville022St. Dominic202OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgOakville1-10-02/13/1St. Dominic3-02-012/42/1 OakvilleIndividual stats have not been reported. St. DominicGANate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)20Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)02 0 comments Tags 09-07-2021 Stat Dominicganate Grewe Highway STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer John Burroughs blanks Westminster for Metro League Tournament title Sep 4, 2021 CLAYTON — John Burroughs' boys soccer team opened with pace and never relented on a sloppy Saturday morning. Boys Soccer Area boys soccer rankings, preseason Sep 1, 2021 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021 Large schoolsLast Week1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR2. Francis Howell (2-1)NR3. Francis Howell Cent… Boys Soccer Freshman's goal lifts St. Dominic over Vianney in season opener Aug 28, 2021 KIRKWOOD — A stunning save and a quick counterattack opened the door Saturday for the St. Dominic boys soccer team. Boys Soccer Boys soccer preseason spotlight: Gibbs brothers return to power Fort Zumwalt South's pursuit of repeat title Aug 21, 2021 9 min to read ST. PETERS — There's bad news for Fort Zumwalt South opponents as they prepare to kick off another boys soccer season. Boys Soccer Collinsville and Triad battle to tie in season-opening showdown Aug 25, 2021 COLLINSVILLE — The Triad Knights and Collinsville Kahoks both got what they probably deserved Wednesday in the season-opening boys soccer game… Boys Soccer Boys soccer preseason notebook: Triad has pieces to make run at another state tournament appearance Aug 21, 2021 There was a time when the boys state soccer tournament seemed out of reach for the Triad Knights. Those days are long gone. Boys Soccer Box: MICDS 6, Lutheran South 0 Aug 31, 2021 12FinalLutheran South000MICDS426 Boys Soccer Balanced scoring helps Althoff open season with victory against Columbia in Metro Cup Aug 23, 2021 Four different players scored goals as the Crusaders won their 12th consecutive game dating to last season. Boys Soccer Box: CBC 3, Lindbergh 1 Sep 2, 2021 12FinalLindbergh011CBC213 Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results Sep 6, 2021 Large school schools - 9/51. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.2. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) was idle.4. Li…