Box: Oakville 3, Seckman 1
Box: Oakville 3, Seckman 1

12Final
Seckman001
Oakville003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman17-56-162/315/1
Oakville13-73-342/218/1
SeckmanGA
Owen Bates (#16, M, Jr.)10

Oakville
Individual stats have not been reported.

News