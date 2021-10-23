Box: O'Fallon 1, Edwardsville 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Edwardsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|14-6
|7-3
|55/3
|26/1
|Edwardsville
|15-4
|8-2
|51/3
|19/1
-
|O'Fallon
|G
|A
|Ian Schilling (#14, 6-2, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Schildknecht (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
