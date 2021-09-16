Box: O'Fallon 6, Alton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|3
|3
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|0-9
|0-5
|3/0
|41/5
|O'Fallon
|7-2
|3-1
|28/3
|10/1
|O'Fallon
|G
|A
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Carter Breuchaud (#15, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Evan Weber (#13, 6-3, D, Jr.)
|0
|3
|Jake Schildknecht (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nate Koenig (#17, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Drew Ferguson (#18, 5-11, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
