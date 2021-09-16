 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 6, Alton 0
Box: O'Fallon 6, Alton 0

12Final
Alton000
O'Fallon336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton0-90-53/041/5
O'Fallon7-23-128/310/1
O'FallonGA
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, F, Sr.)30
Carter Breuchaud (#15, 5-6, F, Jr.)11
Evan Weber (#13, 6-3, D, Jr.)03
Jake Schildknecht (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)10
Nate Koenig (#17, 6-0, F, Jr.)01
Drew Ferguson (#18, 5-11, D, Jr.)01

Watch Now: Related Video

High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16, 2021

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

