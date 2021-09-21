 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 6, Belleville West 0
Box: O'Fallon 6, Belleville West 0

12Final
O'Fallon336
Belleville West000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon8-24-134/310/1
Belleville West2-51-46/121/2
O'FallonGA
Carson Howe (#6, 5-9, M, Jr.)20
Chris Moore (#4, 5-3, F, Sr.)12
Andre Robertson (#7, 5-11, F, Sr.)11
Carter Breuchaud (#15, 5-6, F, Jr.)10
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, F, Sr.)10
Ian Schilling (#14, 6-2, D, Sr.)01

