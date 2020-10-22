Box: O'Fallon Christian 4, DuBourg 0

|1
|2
|Final
|DuBourg
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon Christian
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|DuBourg
|2-1
|0-0
|9/3
|6/2
|O'Fallon Christian
|9-7
|1-1
|37/12
|38/13
|O'Fallon Christian
|G
|A
|Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ayden McNeil (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Blake Hall (#15, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ronan Hardwicke (#13, So.)
|1
|0
|Connor Juengst (#9, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Adam McNeil (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
