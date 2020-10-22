 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: O'Fallon Christian 4, DuBourg 0
0 comments

Box: O'Fallon Christian 4, DuBourg 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
12Final
DuBourg000
O'Fallon Christian224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg2-10-09/36/2
O'Fallon Christian9-71-137/1238/13
O'Fallon ChristianGA
Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)11
Ayden McNeil (#22, Sr.)10
Blake Hall (#15, Jr.)10
Ronan Hardwicke (#13, So.)10
Connor Juengst (#9, Jr.)02
Adam McNeil (#6, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports