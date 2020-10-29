 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon Christian 4, Lutheran South 1
Box: O'Fallon Christian 4, Lutheran South 1

12Final
Lutheran South011
O'Fallon Christian224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South7-52-435/318/2
O'Fallon Christian11-72-146/440/3
Lutheran South
Individual stats have not been reported.

O'Fallon ChristianGA
Angelo Butts (#18, Sr.)20
Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)11
Ayden McNeil (#22, Sr.)10
Noah Evans (#12, Sr.)01
Adam McNeil (#6, Sr.)01

Large school schools - 10/261. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (15-5) is idle.4. Francis Howell C…

