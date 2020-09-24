 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon Christian 4, St. Charles 3
Box: O'Fallon Christian 4, St. Charles 3

12Final
O'Fallon Christian134
St. Charles213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian3-60-17/131/3
St. Charles6-33-024/35/1
O'Fallon ChristianGA
Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)20
Blake Hall (#15, Jr.)20
Adam McNeil (#6, Sr.)01
Ronan Hardwicke (#13, So.)01
Connor Juengst (#9, Jr.)01

St. CharlesGA
Ryan Russell (#5, MF, Sr.)20
Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, So.)10
Ethan Mercurio (#15, MF, Fr.)01
Caleb Schneider (#11, MF, Sr.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4), 7 p.m.2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3…

