Box: O'Fallon Christian 4, St. Charles 3

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|1
|3
|4
|St. Charles
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|3-6
|0-1
|7/1
|31/3
|St. Charles
|6-3
|3-0
|24/3
|5/1
|O'Fallon Christian
|G
|A
|Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Blake Hall (#15, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Adam McNeil (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ronan Hardwicke (#13, So.)
|0
|1
|Connor Juengst (#9, Jr.)
|0
|1
|St. Charles
|G
|A
|Ryan Russell (#5, MF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, So.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Mercurio (#15, MF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Caleb Schneider (#11, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
