Box: O'Fallon Christian 5, Duchesne 1

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|4
|1
|5
|Duchesne
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|10-7
|2-1
|42/2
|39/2
|Duchesne
|3-11
|1-2
|7/0
|47/3
|O'Fallon Christian
|G
|A
|Blake Hall (#15, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Ronan Hardwicke (#13, So.)
|1
|0
|Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Connor Juengst (#9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jeff Hill (#5, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Duchesne
|G
|A
|Ryan Hill (#16, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cameron Oppelt (#11, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
