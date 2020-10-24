 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon Christian 5, Duchesne 1
Box: O'Fallon Christian 5, Duchesne 1

12Final
O'Fallon Christian415
Duchesne101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian10-72-142/239/2
Duchesne3-111-27/047/3
O'Fallon ChristianGA
Blake Hall (#15, Jr.)21
Ronan Hardwicke (#13, So.)10
Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)10
Connor Juengst (#9, Jr.)10
Jeff Hill (#5, Jr.)01

DuchesneGA
Ryan Hill (#16, M, Sr.)10
Cameron Oppelt (#11, M, Jr.)01

