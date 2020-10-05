 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: O'Fallon Christian 6, Warrenton 0
0 comments

Box: O'Fallon Christian 6, Warrenton 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
O'Fallon Christian156
Warrenton000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian6-61-125/234/3
Warrenton1-81-53/056/5
O'Fallon ChristianGA
Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)40
Connor Juengst (#9, Jr.)03
Ronan Hardwicke (#13, So.)02
Adam McNeil (#6, Sr.)10
Angelo Butts (#18, Sr.)10
Blake Hall (#15, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/291. Fort Zumwalt South (10-0) vs. CBC (0-0), 7 p.m.2. Summit (0-0) vs. Lafayette (0-1), 6 p.m.3. De Smet (0-0) vs. V…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports