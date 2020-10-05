Box: O'Fallon Christian 6, Warrenton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|1
|5
|6
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|6-6
|1-1
|25/2
|34/3
|Warrenton
|1-8
|1-5
|3/0
|56/5
|O'Fallon Christian
|G
|A
|Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)
|4
|0
|Connor Juengst (#9, Jr.)
|0
|3
|Ronan Hardwicke (#13, So.)
|0
|2
|Adam McNeil (#6, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Angelo Butts (#18, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Blake Hall (#15, Jr.)
|0
|1
