Box: Orchard Farm 2, Brentwood 1
Box: Orchard Farm 2, Brentwood 1

12Final
Brentwood101
Orchard Farm112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood10-67-160/425/2
Orchard Farm16-37-069/49/1
Brentwood
Individual stats have not been reported.

Orchard FarmGA
Logan Hazel (So.)20
Sam Jones (#10, Jr.)01
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)01

