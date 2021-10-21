Box: Orchard Farm 2, Brentwood 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Brentwood
|1
|0
|1
|Orchard Farm
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|10-6
|7-1
|60/4
|25/2
|Orchard Farm
|16-3
|7-0
|69/4
|9/1
|Brentwood
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Logan Hazel (So.)
|2
|0
|Sam Jones (#10, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)
|0
|1
