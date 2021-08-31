 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 2, Farmington 1
Box: Orchard Farm 2, Farmington 1

1Final
Farmington11
Orchard Farm22
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Farmington1-10-05/25/2
Orchard Farm1-00-02/11/0
Farmington
Individual stats have not been reported.

Orchard FarmGA
Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)10
Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)10
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)02

