Box: Orchard Farm 2, St. Charles 0
Box: Orchard Farm 2, St. Charles 0

12Final
Orchard Farm112
St. Charles000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm15-37-067/48/0
St. Charles10-85-246/328/2
Orchard FarmGA
Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)10
Logan Hazel (So.)10
Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)01
Dylan Hazel (#9, Sr.)01

