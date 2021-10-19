Box: Orchard Farm 2, St. Charles 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|1
|1
|2
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|15-3
|7-0
|67/4
|8/0
|St. Charles
|10-8
|5-2
|46/3
|28/2
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Logan Hazel (So.)
|1
|0
|Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Dylan Hazel (#9, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.