 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Orchard Farm 2, St. Charles 1
0 comments

Box: Orchard Farm 2, St. Charles 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123Final
St. Charles0101
Orchard Farm0112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles2-20-18/27/2
Orchard Farm4-02-014/42/0
St. Charles
Individual stats have not been reported.

Orchard FarmGA
Logan Hazel (So.)20
Dylan Hazel (#9, Sr.)01
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/51. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.2. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) was idle.4. Li…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News