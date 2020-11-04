 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 4, O'Fallon Christian 0
Box: Orchard Farm 4, O'Fallon Christian 0

12Final
O'Fallon Christian000
Orchard Farm314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian12-82-149/244/2
Orchard Farm15-27-176/47/0
Orchard FarmGA
Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)21
Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)20
Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)01
Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)01
AJ Taylor (#13, D, Fr.)01

