Box: Orchard Farm 4, O'Fallon Christian 0

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|12-8
|2-1
|49/2
|44/2
|Orchard Farm
|15-2
|7-1
|76/4
|7/0
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)
|0
|1
|AJ Taylor (#13, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
