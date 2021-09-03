 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Orchard Farm 4, Washington 0
0 comments

Box: Orchard Farm 4, Washington 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Orchard Farm224
Washington000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm3-01-012/41/0
Washington1-20-12/16/2
Orchard FarmGA
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)11
Lucas Stopke (#5, Jr.)11
Yusef Deiab (#11, So.)10
Logan Hazel (So.)10
Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News