Box: Orchard Farm 5, St. Charles West 0
Box: Orchard Farm 5, St. Charles West 0

12Final
St. Charles West000
Orchard Farm415
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West6-114-419/154/3
Orchard Farm13-36-062/48/0
Orchard FarmGA
Kyle Prinster (#7, Sr.)12
Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)10
Michael Bohning (#12, Sr.)10
Logan Hazel (So.)10
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)10
Drew Roberts (#6, Sr.)01
Myles Murphy (#8)01

