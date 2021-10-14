Box: Orchard Farm 5, St. Charles West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|4
|1
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|6-11
|4-4
|19/1
|54/3
|Orchard Farm
|13-3
|6-0
|62/4
|8/0
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Kyle Prinster (#7, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Bohning (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Logan Hazel (So.)
|1
|0
|Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Drew Roberts (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Myles Murphy (#8)
|0
|1
