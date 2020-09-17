Box: Orchard Farm 5, Wright City 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|1
|4
|5
|Wright City
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|4-1
|2-1
|24/5
|3/1
|Wright City
|2-4
|0-0
|14/3
|18/4
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Lucas Stopke (#5, F, So.)
|1
|0
|AJ Taylor (#13, D, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Cullen Arnold (#19, MF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Sam Jones (#18, MF, So.)
|1
|0
|Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)
|1
|0
|Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Dylan Ohlms (#16, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Joey Papa (#12, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Wright City
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.