Box: Orchard Farm 5, Wright City 1
Box: Orchard Farm 5, Wright City 1

12Final
Orchard Farm145
Wright City101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm4-12-124/53/1
Wright City2-40-014/318/4
Orchard FarmGA
Lucas Stopke (#5, F, So.)10
AJ Taylor (#13, D, Fr.)10
Cullen Arnold (#19, MF, Jr.)10
Sam Jones (#18, MF, So.)10
Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)10
Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)01
Dylan Ohlms (#16, D, Sr.)01
Joey Papa (#12, MF, Jr.)01

Wright City
Individual stats have not been reported.

