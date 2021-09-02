 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 6, Winfield 0
Box: Orchard Farm 6, Winfield 0

12Final
Orchard Farm246
Winfield000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm2-01-08/41/0
Winfield0-10-10/06/3
Orchard FarmGA
Logan Hazel (So.)30
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)22
Lucas Stopke (#5, Jr.)10
Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)01
Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)01
Yusef Deiab (#11, So.)01
Nathan Henke (#16)01

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

