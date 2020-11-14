 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 7, St. Joseph LeBlond 2
Box: Orchard Farm 7, St. Joseph LeBlond 2

12Final
Orchard Farm437
St. Joseph LeBlond112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm17-27-185/45/0
St. Joseph LeBlond1-10-04/08/0
Orchard FarmGA
Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)20
Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)11
Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)10
Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)10
Lucas Stopke (#5, F, So.)10
TEAM STATS10
Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)01

St. Joseph LeBlondGA
Noah Stevenson10
Davis Jungbluth10

