 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Orchard Farm 7, Valley Park 0
0 comments

Box: Orchard Farm 7, Valley Park 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Orchard Farm257
Valley Park000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm8-03-037/52/0
Valley Park2-51-113/231/4
Orchard FarmGA
Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)12
Michael Bohning (#12, Sr.)11
Logan Hazel (So.)11
Drew Roberts (#6, Sr.)10
Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)10
Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)10
Dylan Hazel (#9, Sr.)10
Yusef Deiab (#11, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some September club history, leads league in relievers’ WHIP

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News