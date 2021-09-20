Box: Orchard Farm 7, Valley Park 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|2
|5
|7
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|8-0
|3-0
|37/5
|2/0
|Valley Park
|2-5
|1-1
|13/2
|31/4
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Michael Bohning (#12, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Logan Hazel (So.)
|1
|1
|Drew Roberts (#6, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caden Lucido (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Hazel (#9, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Yusef Deiab (#11, So.)
|0
|1
