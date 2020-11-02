Box: Orchard Farm 8, Duchesne 0

|1
|Final
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|4
|4
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|5-12
|2-2
|21/1
|55/3
|Orchard Farm
|14-2
|7-1
|36/2
|7/0
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)
|1
|3
|Yusef Deiab (#8, F, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Cadin Nelson (#15, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Joey Papa (#12, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
