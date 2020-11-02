 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 8, Duchesne 0
Box: Orchard Farm 8, Duchesne 0

12Final
Duchesne000
Orchard Farm448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne5-122-221/155/3
Orchard Farm14-27-136/27/0
Orchard FarmGA
Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)30
Caden Lucido (#3, D, Jr.)30
Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)13
Yusef Deiab (#8, F, Fr.)11
Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)01
Cadin Nelson (#15, MF, Sr.)01
Kyle Prinster (#7, F, Jr.)01
Joey Papa (#12, MF, Jr.)01

