Box: Orchard Farm 8, Elsberry 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|3
|5
|8
|Elsberry
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|12-3
|5-0
|57/4
|8/1
|Elsberry
|0-2
|0-0
|5/0
|16/1
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Bobby Pauly (#4, Jr.)
|3
|1
|Kyle Prinster (#7, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Logan Hazel (So.)
|1
|1
|Joey Papa (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Hazel (#9, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Drew Roberts (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Lucas Stopke (#5, Jr.)
|0
|1
|AJ Taylor (#13, So.)
|0
|1
