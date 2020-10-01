 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 8, Warrenton 0
Box: Orchard Farm 8, Warrenton 0

12Final
Orchard Farm008
Warrenton000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm8-23-140/45/0
Warrenton1-71-53/050/5
Orchard FarmGA
Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)32
Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)12
Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)12
Yusef Deiab (#8, F, Fr.)10
Dylan Hazel (#9, D, Jr.)10
Cadin Nelson (#15, MF, Sr.)10
Hunter Dreckshage (#6, D, Sr.)01

