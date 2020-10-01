Box: Orchard Farm 8, Warrenton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|0
|0
|8
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|8-2
|3-1
|40/4
|5/0
|Warrenton
|1-7
|1-5
|3/0
|50/5
|Orchard Farm
|G
|A
|Ethan Bromaghim (#10, MF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|Bobby Pauly (#14, MF, So.)
|1
|2
|Michael Bhat (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Yusef Deiab (#8, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Hazel (#9, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Cadin Nelson (#15, MF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hunter Dreckshage (#6, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.